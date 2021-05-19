Weirton hosts ‘Meet the Chief’ night

WEIRTON, W.VA (WTRF) — The city held their first annual ‘Meet the Chiefs” Wednesday night at the Millsop Community Center tonight.

It was a chance for the community to get to know Police Chief Charlie Kush and Fire Chief Kevin Himmerick a little better, and vice versa. Many city employees and residents came out to greet their newly elected chiefs.

And– both Chiefs say it was a great chance to gain the cities trust.

The City of Weirton is a city but with a small town feel. It is good that the city gets to know their officers and get to know their chief that way they feel more comfortable coming up and talking to us. And– if they do have a problem or if there’s something that we can solve for them we can be there for them. CHIEF CHARLIE KUSH, WEIRTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

I think it; a big deal because as we can see, Weirton is starting to grow slowly. You know it’s been a lot of years now that the mills gone, but we’re finally starting to grow and police and fire both are a big part of the city. When you’re bringing your business into the town, it makes a big deal when you have a fire department that you can rely on that’s there 24/7. CHIEF KEVIN HIMMERICK, WEIRTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

There were cupcakes, other treats, snacks, and refreshments served during the event.