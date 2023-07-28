WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A very large donation was made today to one local hospital that provides for their community day in and day out.

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore presented a check to the Weirton Medical Center today for $54,222.86.

The donation was made through the state’s unclaimed property program. The program is one that recovers funds from unused insurance policies, stale checks and other money that hasn’t been acted upon and then returns the money to different programs.

The check is expected to help the medical center in several different ways.

Treasurer Moore says that this donation is part of a record breaking year for the state.

”It’s one of the best parts of my job, I love being able to do this. And we broke records here in the last fiscal year, 26.8 million dollars returned, that’s never happened in West Virginia State history and I’m proud to say through our modernization process. For this program, unclaimed property, we were able to accomplish that.” Riley Moore – West Virginia State Treasurer

The treasurer says he is extremely proud of the unclaimed property program and what it has done for local communities and the entire state of West Virginia.