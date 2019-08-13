Weirton Medical Center, Wheeling Hospital host job fairs

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Following the closing of Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital in October, more than 1,000 healthcare workers will be without jobs.

However, Weirton Medical Center and Wheeling Hospital are hoping to lend a helping out.

Weirton Medical Center held a job fair Tuesday until 2 p.m. at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

Officials say the hospital is in dire need of many several positions, such as registered nurses, paramedics, medical assistants and more.

Applications can be found on their website.

Wheeling Hospital will also host a job fair Tuesday, 4-9 p.m. at River City.

For current position openings at Wheeling Hospital, job seekers can visit their website.