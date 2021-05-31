“He took his last breath as he laid in my arms. And I began to cry because I began to think about his mom and dad and how they must feel. If you think Memorial Day is about a sale, somewhere, you’re wrong-thinking. Because, that young man died defending this country so that you and I could stand here, today, right now, during this interview.”Jack Ernest, Vietnam Veteran, guest speaker at Weirton Memorial Ceremony
Weirton Memorial Day speaker relives holding his fallen comrade in Vietnam, says today is not about the sales
June 10 2021 05:00 pm