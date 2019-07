WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Emergency crews responded to a fatal structure fire in Weirton early Sunday morning.

Weirton Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 4109 Washington Street around 3:27 a.m.

Officials say the house was occupied at the time of the fire and have reported one fatality.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

