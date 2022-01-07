Weirton Police Department hopes to receive updated body cams

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The Weirton Police Department could potentially get new body cams as early as this summer.

7NEWS reporter Taylor Long spoke to the police chief on how important the equipment is to the department.

Chief Charlie Kush says they just got permission to apply for a grant for 38 new body cameras. He says this is a 50/50 grant, so the city would match the price of the equipment, which is more than $17,000 for each camera.

Kush says their body cams are roughly five years old, and that is pretty much their shelf life. The department only has 20 working ones right now. They can replace the old ones and have some spares if something were to happen. He says having the body cams are an asset to the force.

It’s an asset to the force and it’s an asset to the public. It protects the police officer, it helps us for safety reasons and it also helps the public. But it is also used to gain information for evidence purposes, things of that nature. Chief Charlie Kush – Weirton Police Department

He says if all goes well they could have the body cams in the summer or early fall.