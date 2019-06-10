Weirton’s ‘Movies in the Park’ kicks off Monday

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation, in Cooperation with the City of Weirton and the Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be offering a new ‘Movies in the Park’ program throughout the season

Their first one will be tomorrow at the Weirton Event Center, where they will be showing Super 8 which was mostly filmed in Weirton!

It starts at 9:30 p.m. and the best part of it all; admission is FREE!

There will also be concessions available!

For More Information call Millsop Community Center at 304-797-8520.

If it rains it will be postponed!

