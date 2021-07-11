“Welcome to the dawn of a new space age.” Richard Branson, crew go to space and back on Virgin Galactic spaceship, Unity22

(CBS/ABC)

Mission accomplished.

Billionaire Sir Richard Branson flew to the lower edge of space and back to planet Earth on Sunday in the first fully crewed flight from his private space tourism firm Virgin Galactic.

Welcome to the dawn of a new space age #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/Rlim1UGMkx — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

Branson rocketed into space Sunday morning for a sub-orbital test flight to space intended to demonstrate his company’s air-launched spaceplane is ready for passengers who can afford the ultimate thrill ride.

I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but going to space was more magical than I ever imagined https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/grs7vHAzca — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

BREAKING: Virgin Galactic spacecraft Unity successfully separates from the "mothership" as Sir Richard Branson and crew hurtle toward the edge of space. https://t.co/WbowdbS5mb pic.twitter.com/rFIHl4PfdA — ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2021

And it appeared to do just that, zooming to an altitude just above 50 miles and giving Branson and his five crewmates about three minutes of weightlessness and spectacular views of Earth before plunging back into the atmosphere for a spiraling descent to touchdown at Virgin’s New Mexico launch site.

The flight effectively upstaged Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who plans a sub-orbital spaceflight of his own aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft on July 20, and gave Branson billionaire bragging rights as he and Bezos compete for passengers in the emerging commercial space marketplace.

BREAKING: "TOUCH DOWN."



Billionaire Richard Branson applauds as his Virgin Galactic spaceship lands back on Earth following historic commercial flight to edge of space. https://t.co/JNP6xThKpe pic.twitter.com/LEHM6NOJjo — ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2021

NASA congratulated Branson and his crew on this historic accomplishment.