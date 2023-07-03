WELLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) — Some great news for all of you head-bangers out there.

This years Mid-Summer Metal Fest and Lights Out Tour at the Wells Township Haunted House is shaping up to be one of the biggest… and loudest parties of the year.

The festival, which is now in it’s third year, will once again feature some of the regions top metal bands, but this year there’s a twist.

Event organizers recently announced a major upgrade.

They will be unveiling a new, state-of-the-art sound system, which they say rivals that of much larger venues.

Crews will be working throughout the week installing the massive system. It should be ready just in time for show this Saturday.

“It’s actually under construction behind us. We had to raise the roof to accommodate the new speakers. That’s going to allow us to accommodate these bands and what they are bringing. You can’t just throw some speakers up there and try to accommodate all the guitars, all the drums, all the microphones, all the stuff that these guys need to work their crafts.” Sean Norman | Wells Township Haunted House

Organizers say the new sound system could hopefully pave the way for some national acts to perform at the venue in the future.

Now remember, the sixteen dollar price of admission includes not only the music, but also the infamous lights-out tour of the haunted attraction.

It all takes place this Saturday, July 8. Gates open at 3 p.m. and haunted house tours begin at 7 p.m.