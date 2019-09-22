Wells Township Haunted House offers “Lights On” Tour for younger audience

BRILLANT, Ohio (WTRF) – Halloween is right around the corner but many haunted attractions across the Ohio Valley are already in full swing.

Wells Township Haunted House opened their Halloween season on September 13.

However, the haunted attraction will allow its younger audience to experience the horror Sunday for a special tour.

Designed for children under 12-years-old, the “Lights On” Tour features no scary music, no actors in character and obviously, all lights are on.

As tourists visit each room in the house, actors will share stories about what they do to scare people.

There were also giant inflatables, food and drinks for the tourists to enjoy.

The “Lights On” Tour is an one-day event for only $3 and will run from 2-6 p.m.

Wells Township Haunted House is opened every Friday and Saturday until October 26.

And for those of you feeling “fearless,” the haunted attraction offers a “Lights Off” Tour November 1-2.