BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – 7News got an update from West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) on the Wellsburg Bridge this week.

WVDOH District 6 Engineer, Tony Clark, tells us that the bridge is in its last stages of work and will “definitely open” this year.

Weather is a big factor in getting the remainder of the project done, as crews are not able to paint road lines or complete electrical work in the rain.

“I think it’s that last 10% of the work that seems to take 90% of the time. So, just several loose ends they have to tie up. I don’t have an exact date on when that will be open, but it will definitely be this year. Probably late summer, early fall.” {Tony Clark | WVDOH District 6 Engineer}

Clark says the opening of the bridge depends on how final pieces of the project come together.

He asks drivers for their continued support and patience while crews work to complete their work.