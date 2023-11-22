BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – The Wellsburg Community said goodbye to the long-time fire chief Richard Kins Wednesday afternoon.

Community members and several local fire departments gathered at a Wellsburg Fire Hall to pay their respects to Kins, who devoted 38 years of his life to the Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department as their Fire Chief.

Kins was born in Steubenville, Ohio, in 1948 and spent his life here in the Ohio Valley with his friends and Family.

Although he served as the Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief for 38 years, he was a volunteer for much longer, with a total of 54 years.

Kins was honored with a marching procession throughout Wellsburg Wednesday afternoon.

Several local fire departments, including McKinleyville, Follansbee, Bethany, West Liberty, Wellsburg, Hooverson Heights, and Beech Bottom, participated in the procession.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anita Pack Kins, his two sons, Edwin and Adam Kins, and several siblings, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Kins was 75 years old.

Everyone at WTRF extends their deepest condolences to the friends and family of Richard Kins.