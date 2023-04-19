WHEELING, W.Va. – A Wellsburg, West Virginia man has admitted to stealing $150,000 from the volunteer fire department where he formerly served as treasurer, according to a press release from United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Daniel Keener, 46, pled guilty in federal court April 19 to one count of wire fraud. Keener admitted that he used his position as treasurer of the Bethany Pike Volunteer Fire Department to divert funds from the department’s bank accounts for his personal use over a five-year period.

Keener used the stolen funds to purchase concert tickets, make payments on personal credit cards, pay for a family member’s educational expenses, and to purchase jewelry.

“Mr. Keener abused the trust placed in him by his colleagues at the fire department and now he must pay the consequences,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Keener is facing up to 20 years in federal prison, and he must make $150,000 in restitution. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated. The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office assisted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod Douglas is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.