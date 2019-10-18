Wellsville High School distributes more than 24,000 lbs. of food to community

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Wellsville High School and Second Harvest Food Bank has partnered up for a ongoing donation drive.

Earlier this month, students helped distribute food at their fourth and biggest donation drive yet.

We’ve given out over 24,000 pounds of food. Coy Sudvary, Principal of Wellsville High School

It’s first come, first serve and the food ranges from meat, fruit or whatever is in season.

The school was forced to move the day for the event due to a massive amount of people.

In the spring, they did it during the school day but there’s so many cars that we haven’t been able to really function as a building and have the giveaway at the same time. Coy Sudvary, Principal of Wellsville High School

Wellsville High School students were on the front line at the drive, handing out food for two hours.

And according to several students, giving a couple hours of their Saturday was more fun than work.

Whenever you’re handing out the food, just talking to your teammates, having fun — it didn’t feel like we were there for two hours. Caden Weekley, a Wellsville High School student

The school has received nothing but positive feedback for giving back to the community.

A number of people have thanked the kids. They’ve sent cards to the kid’s school and just to thank the kids for their help and assistance and how much it means to them. Coy Sudvary, Principal of Wellsville High School

The next drive is scheduled for sometime in March.

Donations can be made to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank.