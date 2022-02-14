BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police are continuing to investigate the Brooke County shooting over the weekend that left one man dead.

Sheriff Richard Beatty says around 11:15 Friday night officials responded to a home on Tent Church Road in Colliers. There they came upon Jules Suter, who later died of a gunshot wound. Police later arrested.

Wellsville man arrested in Brooke County fatal shooting

Harley Gill of Wellsville was arrested in connection with the case and allegedly fled the scene before investigators arrived.

Gill was previously charged by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia on in Feb. 2021 with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine.

Gill is now being held in the Columbiana County jail and is awaiting extradition to West Virginia.