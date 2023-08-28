OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Things are about to get very busy at WesBanco Arena and if you are planning on attending any upcoming events, we have some good news.

The Arena will soon receive more than $600,000 in safety upgrades. That’s thanks to Senator Shelley Moore Capito who secured a Congressional Spending Award.

The money will be used for new doors on the exterior of the building. They will have a keyless entry which allow them to be used as emergency exits.

There will also be a state of the art scanning system, that will allow crowds to enter and exit quicker.

“This will put us in line with every other arena, basically in the United States and also makes a great transition for our fans to come in and out of the facility very very smoothly. Safety for our fans is absolutely number one and we want to make sure everyone feels comfortable coming into the venue and knowing they are going to be safe the entire time they are here.” Kelly Tucker, Executive Director GWSEA

Work is expected to begin on the project sometime in the next thirty days.