West facing murder charges

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Brylee West, the man accused of killing 3-year-old Sa’Raija Watson, is now officially facing murder charges.

Sa’Raija died on June 22 from complications stemming from a September 2018 shooting. She and her mother, Mahogany, were shot through their car window while they were stopped at a stop sign in Steubenville. Sa’Raija took bullets to the head and her stomach.

West is also facing one count of attempted aggravated murder, and two counts of felonious assault, along with one count of having weapons while under disability.

