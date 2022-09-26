OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Liberty University campus police are issuing a warming for students.



In the past two weeks, they have gotten multiple reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles that were parked overnight on campus. They say there are other reports of thefts in the areas around the campus as well.



So far, all the vehicles that have been targeted were Hondas that sit up higher than a typical car. Campus police are asking everyone to check their vehicles daily to make sure they weren’t victims of the thieves.



Contact police if you observe anyone that appears to be working on a vehicle so they can be checked.