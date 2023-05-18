WEST LIBERTY, W.Va (WTRF) – You have heard the term “are you smarter than a fifth grader” and now, this West Liberty student has people wondering “do you have better aim than a fifth grader?”

West Liberty Elementary fifth grade student, Triton Brown, is making a name for himself at the national level.

Triton’s coach and family all say he is a muti-talented kid who is a natural when it comes to archery.

Last Saturday, May 13, he competed in the National Archery in the Schools Program Tournament in Louisville, KY.

Out of 2,110 elementary boys, Triton took third place! His third-place finish is the HIGHEST place that any Ohio County Archers have earned.

Getting to this national tournament was no small feat, especially since Triton just started archery this January. He explains he had to place in several tournaments before he made it to the big stage.

“Before the state’s tournament, we had to qualify for that. And then once we went to the states, we had to place in the top ten. And I got sixth. And, then I got to go to the nationals.” Triton Brown | 5th Grader at West Liberty Elementary

“The kid has confidence and just does super whatever he does. The sky’s the limit for him. He’s awesome.” Rick Thomas | Head Coach, Ohio County Archery

At nationals, Triton shot a 286 – just six points less than the first-place winner. He has earned multiple awards, ranging from first to third place. But he says his favorite is the one he received at Nationals – because he has never been to a competition of that scale and won.

Along with archery, Triton is also an active member on his football and baseball teams.

Triton and his family will travel to Myrtle Beach this June to compete at the N-A-S-P World’s Archery Tournament.

We wish you the best of luck, Triton!