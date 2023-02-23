WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Legislature has passed the campus carry bill and Governor Jim Justice said he will “proudly sign it” when it gets to his desk.

At West Liberty University, officials believe it will create additional work and costs as well as security concerns.

The campus carry law is complex.

There will still be areas on campus where guns will not be permitted.

Students can’t have them in dorm rooms. No one can have them inside a dorm room. They also can’t be in buildings where police officers are housed. They can’t be in buildings where you can gather more than 1,000 people. Dr. Cathy Monteroso, Interim President, West Liberty University

This means the University will have to create safe containment spaces for guns.

We will have to create locker space for students to be able to lock up their guns and keep them secure That will take money. There are elements of this bill that will involve money. Dr. Cathy Monteroso, Interim President, West Liberty University

For that, Dr. Monteroso said they plan to turn to the legislature that passed this bill and ask them for the money to be able to make it happen.

I do know our local legislators are very supportive of our institution and of keeping our campus safe as well. Dr. Cathy Monteroso, Interim President, West Liberty University

WLU’s Student Government Association has voiced concern that there’s no way to monitor and control the weapons.

They say with a mental health crisis nationwide, the idea of weaponizing students is concerning.

In fact, they asked the legislature to reconsider.

Dr. Monteroso said they’ll need to do a complete evaluation of the campus to determine where guns will and will not be allowed, according to the law.

She says, fortunately, there is time for that.

We have about 15 months before the implementation takes place. It will be implemented July 1, 2024. So we will make sure we are ready by that date to have the same level of safety that we have today, on July 1, 2024. Dr. Cathy Monteroso, Interim President, West Liberty University

She praised the campus police force, saying they are trained, armed and professional.

Dr. Monteroso reinforced that the safety of students will always be the top priority.