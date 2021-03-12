West Liberty professor breaks down pros and cons of Governor Justice’s proposed tax plan

WEST LIBERTY, W.VA. (WTRF)- Governor Jim Justice is proposing a large cut in the state personal income tax. His tax plan hopes to fully get rid the state personal income tax in three years. The governor claims the 60 percent cut would help encourage a population growth. Governor Justice’s outline of his plan will also increase taxes by over $902 million dollars. The increased taxes will affect the cost of beer, wine, tobacco and soft drinks. While certain items will be taxed heavier, the overall population growth is expected to benefit the state in the long run.

“When you go from a transition from system to another, there’s not going to be a smooth transition. There’s going to be a drop in income because people aren’t going to move in tomorrow and there are going to be adjustments so the transition period’s really going to be the issue. They’re going to lose some income but in the long run, hopefully it will benefit the state and the overall outcome will be positive,” said Greg Chase, Ph.D. Dean, Professor of Economics/Finance.

The governor has also proposed a “luxury tax,” on more expensive items that cost over five thousand dollars.