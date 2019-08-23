Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia AG sues opioid makers, says they hid risks

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
WV_AG_Patrick Morrisey-794306118.jpg

Created with GIMP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s top prosecutor says he’s sued the major opioid makers Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA for misrepresenting the risks of their painkilling drugs.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed separate suits against the companies Friday in Boone County, West Virginia.

Both cases accuse the drugmakers of violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act and seek monetary penalties. Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Teva sister company Cephalon are also named as defendants.

Morrisey says the companies didn’t disclose the addictive risks of their drugs and engaged in strategic campaigns to deceive prescribers.

Emails to Johnson & Johnson and Teva were not immediately returned.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says opioids were involved in more than 47,000 deaths in both 2017 and 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter