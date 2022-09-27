Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man.

George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel

Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Donavon Tyler McCune

Both men are being charged for the murder of Terrance Mills Jr.

Mills Jr., 26-years-old at the time of his death, was shot in the ally of Covert St.

Smith and McCune will have arraignment dates set soon in Wood County Circuit Court. At this time, both are being held with no bond.