WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – They may look like harmless hard drives or pens.

However, e-cigarettes, commonly known as vapes, are an increasing epidemic among minors.

That’s why West Virginia’s Bureau for Public Health and the State Department of Education are partnering to launch an anti-vaping campaign in schools.

This week, Governor Jim Justice announced West Virginia’s Clear Future: Don’t Let Vaping Cloud It initiative.

The initiative offers evidence-based vaping prevention training for every county in the state over the next three years.

“It’s not as prevalent here as it is at the high school. In the middle schools, we’re starting to see a rise in the rates, and we’re hoping that it stays low. We try to educate the best we can. Our guidance counselor and I try to put on classes for the kids to teach them about vaping and teach what the dangers of vaping are, especially when you’re under 21 years old.” Sgt. Gregg Harris | Wheeling PD, Wheeling Middle SRO

Sgt Harris says they’ve also installed vaping detectors in the bathrooms that send an email alert to several school administrators.

If caught with a vape, students are given a three-day suspension.

Sgt. Harris says these preventative measures have been working.