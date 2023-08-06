177 acres on the state’s largest lake to become the 36th West Virginia State Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nature lovers are in for a treat. Governor Jim Justice announced in a special legislation session that West Virginia will soon be opening its 36th State park.

Sitting on the northern shore of the state’s largest lake in Nicholas County, Summersville Lake State Park will be transformed into a premiere outdoor adventure park.

A bill that will officially designate the land as a state park was sent to the West Virginia Legislature this morning by Justice. Once the bill is passed by the Legislature and signed, new recreational opportunities at the park will be open to the public.

As the state’s first new park added in more than 30 years, this designation is symbolic of the recent growth of West Virginia’s tourism industry.

The 177-acre park is perched on the northern shore of the state’s largest and most picturesque lakes. The lake has been a national and international destination known for its clear blue waters and unique rock formations since opening in 1966.

Estimates show more than 1 million visitors enjoy watersports there each year.

The new park, just off US-19, will immediately open the lake to additional recreational activities such as hiking, biking, and picnicking. An additional parking lot will also be added to accommodate park visitors.

Planned amenities include additional climbing and bouldering opportunities, hiking and biking trails, water activities, aerial sports, camping, cabins, and more.

The Division of Natural Resources will host a public meeting in the near future to receive input from the public.

Last year’s park revenue was the fourth year of record-breaking revenue, showing growth both in in-state visitation and out-of-state visitation.

An event will be held in the near future to officially designate the park and open it to the public.