West Virginia Catholic schools return in-person

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Catholic schools in the Mountain State will be returning to in-person learning, 5 full days a week. Cleaning will be done daily with electrostatic guns in every school. Social distancing, outdoor classes, extra lunch periods, mandatory masks for everyone, and face shields for teachers are set up and tight protocols are in place if a student tests positive. Core curriculum with some modifications are expected, and they are flexible to the changing nature of the virus.

Catholic Schools Superintendent for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Mary Ann Deschaine, told 7News “when you move you mask so we are using those type of things within the school to remind the kids of that, if you are sick you stay home, we are testing the kids when they come in, we will be taking temperatures, parents will be required to fill out documentation, we are not allowing visitors in, we are really keeping it focused on the kids for this year and we are going to have great, engaging learning environments that are faith-filled and spiritual for all of our families.”

With collaboration from families, administration, staff, and several health agencies- they found it essential for students to be with their peers in the classroom.