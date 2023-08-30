PADEN CITY, W.Va. — In response to the water crisis that Paden City, West Virginia is currently under the West Virginia Department of Human Resources (DHHR) Environmental Services has issued Administrative Order Amendment EE-23-10- A-1 to the mayor of Paden City.

DHHR and the Office of Environmental Health Services (OEHS) originally issued an Administrative Order to Paden City’s Mayor, Stephen Kastigar, on August 19, 2023.

In the document posted on the Paden City Mayor’s Facebook page the OEHS states that the Water system has been cooperative and is communicating with OEHS’s Wheeling District Office, nonetheless, to protect public health and safety, OEHS must ensure that all necessary actions are taken to address this issue.

Under the authority of West Virginia Code 16-1-9a, OEHS issues the following Administrative Order:

A. Upon a review of documented facts and circumstances, the OEHS makes the following findings:

Paden City is the owner of of the Paden City public water system and serves approximately 2,985 people and has 1,300 service connections. The Water system meets the qualifications to be defined as both a “public water system” and a “community water system.” The Paden City public water system is supplied by three groundwater wells and has one additional well that is currently not in use. The Paden City public water system began showing detections of tetrachloroethylene (PCE) in 2010. PCE is commonly used in commercial and industrial operations such as dry cleaning. Contamination affecting the ground water wells supplying the Paden City public water system is attributed to historical operations at the former Band Box Dry Cleaning Facility. On March 13, 2020, Paden City public water system was issued and Administrative Order by OEHS requiring Paden City to install adequate treatment for the public water system to meet drinking water standards for PCE. In May 2020, Paden City public water system installed an air stripper water treatment system to remove PCE from its source water during the treatment process. Between may 2020 and March 2023, all drinking water samples collected after the treatment process by Paden City Water and reported to OEHS did not have detectable levels of PCE. On July 19, 2023, Paden City public water system collected a drinking water sample after the treatment process that showed 0.0303 mg/L for PCE. The US EPA also collected samples in July with preliminary results showing elevated levels of PCE exceeding the maximum contaminant level in the Paden City water distribution system. EPA notified OEHS of the preliminary results on August 15, 2023. Based on the results, OEHS recommended to Paden City public water system issue a “Do Not Consume” notice to its consumers. The “Do Not Consume” was issued by Paden City Water on August 16, 2023. On August 16, 2023 OEHS issued a notice of violation for a PCE maximum contaminant level (MCL) exceedance. Based on the July 19, 2023 sample result collected by Paden City public water system, the running annual average is 0.007575 mg/L of PCE. The MCL for PCE is .005mg/L. by failing to provide drinking water that meets National Primary Drinking Water Regulations for PCE during the period of 7/1/2023 to 9/30/2023, the Water System violated W.Va Code R 64-3-10 (See Federal Drinking Water Regulations 40 C.F.R. 141.24 and 40 C.F.R. 141.61) Administrative Order EE-23-10 was issued to Paden City on August 19, 2023. In light of the findings stated above, and in order to protect the public health and safety of persons served by the Paden City water system, the following is hereby ORDERED.

As required in the original Administrative Order EE-23-10, Paden City Water shall continue to make available al alternate source of drinking water to all consumers of the Paden City water system and provide al alternate source of drinking water until the OEHS Office Director has approved the lift of the “Do Not Consume” notice. As required in the original Administrative Order EE-23-10, Paden City Water system shall provide OEHS with the type of alternate source, distribution schedules, distribution locations, and methods the City will use to ensure all consumers have access to the alternate source. Paden City Water shall remain on a “Do Not Consume” notice until the OEHS has determined the water system has adequate treatment to provide drinking water that meets National Primary Drinking Water Regulations. The water system shall seek written approval from the OEHS Office Director prior to lifting the “Do Not Consume” notice. Paden City shall consult with OEHS prior to making any treatment changes at the treatment plant or issuing any public notices, including Do Not Consume or Boil Water Notices. As required in the original Administrative Order EE-23-10 Paden City Water shall provide OEHS with a copy of the flushing plan that was used to flush the distribution system. Paden City shall also provide the date, volume, amount of time, and methods taken to flush the system. In addition, a description of the steps taken to ensure the entire system was flushed, including, but not limited to, the portions of the system with dead ends. The description of steps taken shall be submitted and certified. As required in the original Administrative Order EE-23-10, Paden City Water shall provide OEHS with a certified statement of the events that led up to and including the elevated PCE levels from June 1, 2023 to present. This statement should include a summary of the incidents that occurred, including timelines, that led to elevated PCE in the distribution system. Corrective actions take should be included and described. As required in the original Administrative Order EE-23-10, Paden City Water Shall provide OEHS with a flushing plan and flushing recommendations for residents. Flushing recommendations for residents should also include recommendations for flushing in-home water filters, ice maker, and hot water tank. Residents should also be advised to replace any water filters currently in use (refrigerator, sink mounted or pitcher filter). OEHS will assist with communications to consumers about flushing and filter replacement. Communications must be reviewed and approved by the OEHS Office Director prior to distribution. Commencing immediately, all public notifications, including but not limited to Boil Water Notices or lifts, Do No Consume/Use, violation notification, flushing recommendations, etc, related to PCE must be delivered to consumers under the requirements of the Tier 1 Public Notification Rule. The Public Notice Rule Allows delivery of a Tier 1 notice by using appropriate broadcast media (such as radio and television), posting in conspicuous locations throughout the served area, hand delivery by the water system or another delivery method approved in writing by OEHS. All public notices relating to PCE must be reviewed and approved by the OEHS Office Director prior to distribution. As required in the original Administrative Order EE-23-10, Paden City Water Shall provide OEHS with a sampling plan that will be used to verify compliance with National Primary Drinking Water Regulations. Sampling plan must include treatment plant influent, treatment plant effluent, and an adequate number of representative distribution samples including residential tap samples to be analyzed for PCE. Sampling plan must be reviewed and approved by the OEHS Office Director prior to sampling. Paden City Water Shall implement the plan within TWO calendar days of approval by the OEHS. Paden City Water shall, within thirty (30) calendar days of receipt of the original Administrative Order EE-23-10, submit an emergency response plan to the OEHS Office Director for review and approval that demonstrates the steps that t he water system will take should a future failure of treatment occur. Paden City Water shall, within three (3) calendar days of receipt of the Amended Order EE-23-10 A-1, submit copies of the operation and maintenance logs associated with maintenance of the air stripper from the date of installation to present. Paden City water shall continue to submit copies of the air stripper’s operation and maintenance logs monthly no later than ten (10) calendar days after the end of every month. Paden City Water, commencing immediately, shall sample for PCE at the entry point to the distribution system at least every seven (7) calendar days until the primacy agency has determined the public water system is reliably and consistently below the maximum contaminant level of PCE. All samples must be analyzed by a drinking water laboratory certified by the WV Office of Laboratory Services. Sample results must be submitted within five (5) calendar days of receipt of results by the public water system. Paden City Water shall , within fourteen (14) calendar days of receipt of the Amended Order EE-23-10 A-1, install an hour meter on the air stripper to ensure it is operational. This meter can be a simple (non-resettable) hour meter that can be used on HVAC equipment to record runtime and installed parallel to the air strippers blower to log performance. Paden City Water shall, commencing immediately after completing the requirements in item 10 of the above “Findings” section, comply with the requirements of W.Va. Code R. 64-3-10 by submitting copes of the aforementioned public notices, certifications and any additional drinking water related public notices to the OEHS (See 40 C.F.R. 141.31(d)). The Water System shall submit the required sampling analysis data results, required report, and emergency response plan to: Bureau of Public Health, Office of Environmental Health Services, Environmental Engineering Division, Attention: Meredith Vance, 350 Capital Street, Room 313, Charleston WV 25301-3713. Include a completed copy of Attachment A with each Administrative Order program plan, data result, and/or required report submittal. Paden City Water shall include with all documents required to be submitted by this Order a certification signed by a responsible authority.

The Administrative Order EE-23-10 A-1 also states that failure to comply with this Order may result in further enforcement action by the OEHS under the authority of W.Va. Code 16-1-9a, up to and including the assessment of civil penalties, injunctive relief, and other remedies.