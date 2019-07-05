Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia coal tycoon dies in helicopter crash

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WVNS Photo

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia coal tycoon and philanthropist, Chris Cline, passed away in a helicopter accident on Thursday, July 4.

Police in the Bahamas said a helicopter flying from Big Grand Cay island to Fort Lauderdale crashed, killing seven Americans on board. A close friend of the family told 59News Chris Cline and his daughter were among the seven people.

A statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the cause of Thursday’s crash two miles off Grand Cay was under investigation. It said police and civil aviation authorities were probing the crash.

Governor Jim Justice offered his condolences to the Cline family in a tweet Thursday evening.

Marshall University President, Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert, also expressed his condolences Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter