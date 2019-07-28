West Virginia couple wins $1M in lottery after stopping for gas fill up

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — It turned out to be a good time to be running out of gas.

North Carolina lottery officials say a West Virginia couple vacationing in North Carolina bought a $2 Powerball ticket after running low on gas and won $1 million.

Dennis Woolwine told lottery officials that he and his wife, Michelle, were driving to check on their beach house in the Outer Banks when their gas light came on.

He says they went inside a Circle K in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, for a drink and decided to also get a lottery ticket.

They live in Charles Town, West Virginia.

