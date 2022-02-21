WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF)

West Virginia Republican Delegate Patrick McGeehan of Hancock County is calling it a very dangerous one-man rule.

Delegate McGeehan is referring to the executive branch of the state government.

He says the legislative branch has allowed the executive powers to go unchecked for about two years now.

McGeehan says mandates implemented by Governor Jim Justice at the beginning of the pandemic that are no longer in place reveal the potential danger that the executive branch continues to hold.

He is calling on his colleagues in the House of Delegates to join forces with him and take action when he introduces legislation that would put a limit on the governor’s emergency powers.

“He’s determined the scope of his own power and he has also essentially determined the duration of his own power to the best of my knowledge there’s been no concessions from the executive branch just exactly what the limits of their political power is.” WV Delegate Patrick McGeehan, R-Hancock

Delegate McGeehan says the purpose of a state of emergency is so the governor can act swiftly to provide different resources from various agencies for a limited length of time.