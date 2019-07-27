Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia deputy hospitalized after fentanyl exposure

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1524017718907.jpg.jpg

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia deputy was hospitalized after coming into contact with the dangerous opioid fentanyl.

WCHS-TV reports that Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the deputy pulled over a man on Route 40 on Friday afternoon after the deputy thought the man was having a medical problem.

Zerkle said when the deputy pulled the man over, he found that the man was experiencing a drug overdose.

Zerkle said the deputy came into contact with heroin that was laced with fentanyl when he entered the man’s car to move it.

The deputy was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center to be treated. The man is facing drug charges.

___

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter