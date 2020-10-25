West Virginia DHHR county alert system map shows three Northern Panhandle counties now under “yellow” advisory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia DHHR county alert system map shows three Northern Panhandle counties now under a “yellow” advisory for COVID-19.
Those counties are Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel.
Hancock, Brooke and Ohio county remain “green.”
Only one county, Wyoming, is under a “red” advisory.
On the Saturday education map, all Northern Panhandle counties are coded “green.” The West Virginia Department of Education releases its map weekly on Saturday evenings.
DHHR releases COVID-19 case numbers daily and updates its map daily.
Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.