West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Monday that Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill J. Crouch plans to retire.

Crouch has been the Secretary of DHHR since January 6 2017 when Gov. Justice named Crouch to his cabinet.

Crouch is expected to step down on December 31.

Gov. Justice announced that Dr. Jeff Coben will be the interim Secretary for the DHHR until a permanent person is selected.

Dr. Coben is the associate vice president for Health Affairs and dean of the School of Public Health at West Virginia University.