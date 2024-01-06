CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Fire Marshal has released information regarding an early morning fire in Hardy County, West Virginia, that killed five people.

Officials say that one adult and four children have died in the blaze.

The ages of the children ranged from one to five years old; the adult was a 28-year-old male.

According to officials, Hardy County 911 received the call around 5:00 a.m. on January 6 for a house fire on Woods Edge Road near Mathias, West Virginia.

Officials say one adult female escaped the fire and has been transported to a local medical facility.

The victims are being transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and positive identification.

The cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure.

Officials say no smoke alarms were found among the debris.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Stay with 7News for future updates.

