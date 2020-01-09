West Virginia Governor delivers State of the State address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) – West Virginia’s 2020 legislative session has officially begun The Senate and House of Delegates gaveled in Wednesday, starting the first day of the session with the chambers formally introducing bills and fulfilling ceremonial duties as lawmakers await Gov. Jim Justice’s annual State of the State speech laying out his legislative agenda.

Lawmakers have been in Charleston this week for committee meetings, floating several proposals, including measures to create a state investment fund, change the state’s bail system and cut some taxes on manufacturing businesses. There is also a move to bar sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination when it comes to housing, employment and public spaces.

The chambers only met for a few minutes before recessing until Wednesday evening, when Justice is set to detail his policy proposals in a joint address to the legislature.

