The Hill’s Food Truck is one step closer to coming to West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In a Facebook post, the food truck team announced that they are able to get an out of state temporary food vendor permit, as long as it is applied for within 30 days of a scheduled event.

They are now looking for a location in a city or town in West Virginia that had an original Hills Department Store to host an event.

They are asking event coordinators to email them at HillsSnackBar@gmail.com with requests, you must include the county you are located so that they can apply for the appropriate temporary permit.