The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you.

District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for Tyler, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, and Wetzel counties. District 6 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 equipment operators and Transportation Occupational Safety Specialist Trainees.

District 9 is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 3121 Main St., E., Oak Hill, for Fayette County, Nicholas County, and Corridor L. District 9 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 Equipment Operators.



District 9 is hosting a second hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 146 Stonehouse Road, Lewisburg, for Greenbrier County, Monroe County, and Interstate-64 Harts Run. District 9 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 Equipment Operators.

“We are constantly posting new positions and looking to hire talented West Virginians who are ready to join a team of dedicated professionals who make West Virginia a better place with their work every day,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Secretary of the WVDOT.



Applicants may apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event and be interviewed on the spot! Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, call 304-558-3111.

You can see all the available jobs, here