GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital now offers a tranquil and calm space for the hardworking breastfeeding mothers that work there.

The “Mother’s Lounge” gives women a private space to pump for their babies while on their break at work.

Reynolds Memorial Hospital thanks pediatric provider, Amanda Wade, who led this project, in a Facebook post along with a thank you to everyone who made the project possible.