West Virginia Independence Hall hosts a “haunting” fundraiser

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The Ghosts of Wheeling’s passed were summoned back to life (through actor portrayals) on Saturday night.

The West Virginia Independence Hall Foundation held a fundraiser called “Spirits From the Past” inside their Market St. location.

Costumed actors performed dramatic reenactments of Wheeling’s most bizarre and spooky historical events.

“We think this is a fun and informative way to bring visitors into this very historic structure while they learn about the more bizarre stories of our past,” said Joe Laker, Board Member.

Some of the events portrayed included, Wheeling’s 1853 wharf explosion, the Adam Burch murder and the Civil War era robbery of the Custom House safe.

Money raised will benefit the WVIH Foundation.