OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Inventors Society made a trip to Wheeling today for a meeting of some of the Mountain State’s most innovative minds.

The event took place at Oglebay, and featured inventors with multiple patents, as well as aspiring inventions looking for some good advice. Brian Joseph from Touchstone Research Laboratory was on hand, as well as financial adviser Linwood Hamilton offered their insights to the crowd.

Attendees were able to ask questions, vet their ideas, and try to connect with resources that will allow them to bring their ideas to market.

“West Virginia is full of inventors, it always has been, and one day Linwood Hamilton and I were talking and we said you know we ought to start an organization. And you know, we weren’t going to probably actually do it, and then RCBI came along and says we will absolutely do this, and so they’re running this organization and it’s great.” BRIAN JOSEPH, President & CEO of Touchstone Research Laboratory

Special guest Rick Lucas from ExOne was also on hand to talk about the latest advancements in 3D printing. While many may not know this, one of ExOne’s major centers of development is in St. Clairsville, Ohio.