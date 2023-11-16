West Virginia — West Virginia has officially joined Delaware, Michigan, Nevada, and New Jersey in the execution of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA), allowing online poker players in West Virginia the ability to play against participants from other member jurisdictions.

“I am pleased that our West Virginia iGaming providers will now have the opportunity to offer multi-state poker to our players,” says West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers. “This will greatly increase the potential pool of participants and thus allow our players to play for bigger winnings.”

West Virginia iGaming Service Providers interested in offering multi-state poker must submit a letter of intent to the Lottery and gain necessary approvals from the state and other relevant member states before going live.

The Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement was entered into by the States of Nevada and Delaware in 2014, following the passage of Assembly Bills Nos—114 and 360 in Nevada during the 77th Session of the Nevada Legislature, to share liquidity among patrons participating in legal forms of online gaming within the geographic boundaries of the two jurisdictions.

In 2017, New Jersey became party to the Agreement, followed by Michigan in 2022.