OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It will come as no surprise that technology is changing quickly.

Video rentals were killed by streaming, Spotify ended CDs, and you can get Chat GPT to write you a book report.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But a new push to remove AM radio from new electric vehicles is getting some pushback.

West Virginia has joined 15 other states urging various trade associations to make sure AM radio doesn’t go away just yet.

This coalition points out that AM radio not only provides free sports broadcasts, local news, weather and political commentary, but can be critical for public safety.

“When you have a power outage or there might be a storm or a problem, your only ability to hear about what’s going on may come from that AM radio. So that’s why it’s such an important part of the Emergency Broadcast System and network, so that if there are emergencies people know that they can tune in to their AM radio station and learn what’s going on.” Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

Attorney General Morrisey believes the push to remove AM radio from new electric vehicles is likely a simple cost-cutting measure.

He also notes that while technology should advance, we have to be careful during times of transition that West Virginia isn’t left behind.