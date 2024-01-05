WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Wheeling say one person is facing multiple charges after fighting with law enforcement and EMS personnel.

According to Wheeling PD, around 5 p.m. Thursday, the Wheeling police and fire department responded to an overdose on 14th Street in East Wheeling.

Officials say when Wheeling Fire Department EMTs/paramedics arrived on the scene to offer medical treatment to Brandon Losby, 50, of Wheeling, he became aggressive and started punching and biting them.

When the police intervened, Losby continued his fight with law enforcement.

Officers and fire department employees then got Losby to stop fighting and placed him in handcuffs.

After being medically evaluated at Wheeling Hospital, officers took him to the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.

Officials say Losby is facing two counts of obstructing, two counts of batter on a government official, and assault on an officer.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, January 5, 2024)