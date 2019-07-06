West Virginia Man drowns at Summersville Lake

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – One person has drowned at Summersville Lake.

On Friday evening around 8 p.m., rescue crews were dispatched for a possible drowning near Waterfall Cove on Summersville Lake.

Witnesses reported that a 24-year-old man jumped off of a 50 foot cliff into the water and never resurfaced.

Crews searched for the victim and was quickly found. However, he passed away from his injuries.

The Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department, Summersville Fire Department, Keslers Cross Lanes Fire Department, Jan-Care Ambulance Service, Nicholas County Sheriff Department, West Virginia Natural Resources Police, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Nicholas County Dive Team all responded to the incident.