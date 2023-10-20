MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Moundsville Police Department says a man has been missing since his release from the Northern Regional Jail yesterday.

61-year-old Roy Dean Vanhouten of New Cumberland was last seen Thursday morning at 10:25 a.m.

A family member told officials that he is both mentally and physically disabled, and takes medication for seizures.

Moundsville Police have released a picture of Vanhouten leaving the jail, along with his mugshot.

You can call them with any information on his whereabouts at 304-845-1611.