West Virginia man sentenced for 500 sexual abuse crimes with a child

(WTRF) A man in Hancock County will never see the light of day after his stern sentencing Wednesday morning.

David Wayne Sullivan was sentenced to no less than 5,000 years in prison for over 500 sexual abuse crimes.

“You need to understand that this court does not concern itself whatsoever with your deteriorating health condition, said Hancock County Judge Jason Cuomo. “In this court’s opinion, what you have done to ____ more than warrants a death sentence. We don’t have a death penalty in West Virginia. If we did, you surely would have it today and it would save everybody a lot of time and expense.”

The defense asked for a life sentence under home incarceration.

Judge Jason Cuomo sentenced Sullivan to a minimum of 10 years for each crime, no more than 10,320 years.

While some might call that excessive, others disagree.

“I don’t think it’s enough time.” “I couldn’t write a worse villain,” said Prosecuting Attorney of Hancock County Steven Dragisich. “Not once in that letter did you express remorse or contrition.”

These convicted 516 counts of sexual abuse of a parent or guardian took place between February of 2015 to January of 2020.

“…And engaged in anal and vaginal sex with her repeatedly and continuously,” said Dragisich. “She was between the ages of 12 and 17 years when this occurred.”

“And you did it by your own admission, at least twice a week. Every week. For years. Over, and over, and over again,” said Judge Cuomo.

Prosecutor Dragisich said the victim testified that sexual abuse occurred long before she was 12.

While not in the courtroom today, the prosecution says the hero in this story is the victim herself.

“To be able to come forward in a room full of strangers and give her story, she is the bravest person I have ever met,” said Prosecutor Dragisich.