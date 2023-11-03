CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for methamphetamine and firearms charges.

Jesse James Wilson, 40, pled guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during in furtherance of drug trafficking.

This week, he was ordered to serve a 188-month sentence.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wilson was selling methamphetamine in Harrison County, and a search of his home yielded drugs, firearms, and $9,000 in cash.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, and the Eastern

Panhandle Drug Task Force, both HIDTA-funded initiatives; the West Virginia State Police, the

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department and the Martinsburg Police Department investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

