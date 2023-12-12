CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg, West Virginia, man was sentenced today to 188 months in prison for selling thousands of heroin and fentanyl stamps in Harrison County.

James Curtis Jones, also known as “Donk,” 26, pled guilty in August 2022 to a distribution charge near a protected location, Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg.

Jones was supplying other dealers in the Clarksburg area with heroin and fentanyl, and investigators determined that Jones was responsible for the distribution of more than one kilogram of the mixture.

During a search of Jones’s home, officers found additional heroin, fentanyl, and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Jones has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, as well as a felony conviction from Beaver County, Pennsylvania, for the use of a communications device to engage in heroin trafficking.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

