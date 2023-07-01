LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. — A Lincoln county man is left dead after early morning incident with police, according to a press release.

Lincoln County troopers were called to a domestic/ shots fired situation at Frances Creek in Lincoln County in the early hours of July 1,

When troopers arrived on scene the were approached by a vehicle which pulled in close to where the troopers were situated.

The driver of the vehicle was quickly identified as the suspect.

According to the report officers ordered the suspect to keep his hands in clear view of the troopers. The suspect failed to comply and quickly grabbed a handgun.

Multiple shots were fired, striking the suspect, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Crime scene units responded to process the scene.

No further names or information is being released at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and additional information may be given when it becomes available.

Stay with 7News for further updates on this story.