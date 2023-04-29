HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Dispatch Center received a call on April 28 that reported a man had been stabbed at The Crazy Donkey Restaurant in Chester West Virginia, according to a press release from the Chester Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene in less than a minute and discovered the owner/employee, Jose Mocias-Onate, bleeding profusely from a stab wound on his arm. Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived.

During the immediate investigation the victim and witnesses identified the suspect as Joshua L. Atwood, 30, of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. Atwood had done various handy man jobs for Mocias-Onate in the past, and Atwood felt that Mocias-Onate still owed him money for a recent job.

Atwood arrived at The Crazy Donkey and began demanding money. The two men began arguing inside the restaurants kitchen area. It escalated to a point that Atwood grabbed a handful of cash out of the cash drawer and began to walk out of the kitchen.

Mocias-Onate tried to stop Atwood from taking the cash and the two men started fighting. At some point during the altercation, a handgun in a concealed holster that Atwood was carrying fell onto a table the two were fighting around.

Atwood then drew a concealed knife and stabbed Mocias-Onate. When Mocias-Onate backed away, Atwood grabbed the handgun and left the restaurant, taking the money with him.

Atwood ran around the side of the building and back towards the alley when he noticed witnesses watching him and calling 911. When officers arrived, the witnesses gave the clothing description and direction of travel, a search of the area began immediately.

Mocias-Onate was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, but had to be transferred later to a trauma center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Atwood was not found in the area as of the reporting time and was believed to have parked in the nearby.

Chester officers obtained arrest warrants from the Hancock County Magistrate, at this time he is being charged with Armed Robbery and Malicious Assault.

Members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police arrived to offer assistance with searching the area and conducting the criminal investigation.

The victim has since been discharged from the hospital.

The suspect still remains at large, and based on information gathered, is likely to be in Pennsylvania. Surrounding Law Enforcement agencies have been notified.